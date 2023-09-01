Fishing comp a resounding success

by McKenzie Neal

As the sun sets on another exciting chapter of the Longreach Yellowbelly Fishing Classic, it has once again woven tales of camaraderie, competition, and family enjoyment along the shores of the Thomson River.

The annual event was held last weekend, and this year’s edition lived up to the hype that a competition like this carries, with a plethora of activities, and prizes running in conjunction with a contagious spirit for all to see.

Yellowbelly Fishing Classic committee member Shannon Brooke said that last weekend’s event certainly did not disappoint, and was grateful for everyone who came in their droves to support this great tradition.

“On behalf of the Committee we would like to say thank you to everyone who attended the event,” Shannon Brooke said.

“This year did not disappoint – we had a total of 605 registrations which was up from last year’s 546 registered competitors.

“It was lovely to see so many Central West locals but also the commitment from those who travelled from other states and longer distances to attend, and we are so appreciative of the people who volunteered over the weekend to help sell raffle tickets, register competitors, manned the weigh and measure and the two local boat owners who donated a big chunk of there Saturday for mobile boat weigh and measure.

“We are also grateful to our sponsors and businesses who provided in-kind support as well as the food and market stall vendors.

“We only had a small committee, but it takes a big team of contributors to pull this event off each year and it is always really rewarding to see the support for the competition from competitors, attendees and volunteers.”

In the Mini awards, the young anglers proved their mettle, turning the Thomson River into a fishing playground.

Young Emily Carr walked away with the major prize, which was a well-deserved swag, while also securing the title of Longest Yellowbelly with an impressive 50.8cm catch.

Della Flanagan clinched the Heaviest Red Claw award and added an air of mystery as she triumphed in the Mystery Length Yellowbelly challenge.

The Mini’s category was a testament to the enthusiasm and budding skills of the youngest anglers, setting the stage for future angling champions.

The competition wasn’t just about reeling in the perfect catch; it offered a platform for angling enthusiasts to showcase their skills in various categories.

The Kids Colouring Competition showcased the artistic talents of the region’s youth. Declan Balke and Savanna Balke emerged as winners, capturing the essence of the event with their colourful creations.

This segment celebrated the creativity and imagination of the young artists, adding an artistic flair to the angling festivities.

Scott Elliot was the talk of the town, as his name shone brightly in claiming the coveted Major Random Prize, a Boat & Trailer, while young Tyzac Spence was the First off the Bridge winner, and Best Tyrel Spence won the Best Damper.

Emily Briggs emerged triumphant as the Triple Crown champion, showcasing her exceptional angling prowess with a total length of 146.3cm across the series of challenges that spanned the Windorah Yellow Belly Hunt, the Isisford Fishing Competition, and the Yellowbelly Fishing Classic.

Families revelled in the children’s activities, along with the live music, which added another layer to the vibrant atmosphere and painted a picturesque scene with the Thomson River in the backdrop.

The Junior category was a battleground of youthful determination and excitement, with winners emerging as shining stars.

Ethan Osborne’s grin radiated as he claimed the coveted Major Prize, a 2-man kayak, presented by Paulie’s Plumbing & Gas Fitting.

Jackson Patterson’s prowess earned him the title of Longest Yellowbelly, standing tall at 51.5cm, while Savanna Balke’s impressive 447g Red Claw set her apart.

Aiden Gesler exhibited an angling finesse that secured multiple wins, including the Longest Other Fish and Most Fish Caught in cm.

Harper Kuslan triumphed with the Longest Catfish, while Harlan Thomason showcased his tenacity with the Most Red Claw award.

The Junior category celebrated youthful passion and dedication, promising a bright future for the world of angling.

This year’s competition bore witness to the thrilling conclusion of the 2023 Triple Crown Challenge, where anglers embarked on a journey that spanned the Windorah Yellow Belly Hunt, the Isisford Fishing Competition, and culminated in the Yellowbelly Fishing Classic.

The angler with the longest total length from a single fish across these three events earned the esteemed title of Triple Crown champion, along with a prize of $1,300.

The Adults category witnessed seasoned anglers showcasing their skills and battling for supremacy along the banks of the Thomson River.

Jacob Cobbin’s angling finesse led him to victory as he clinched the title of Longest Yellow Belly with a 52.5cm catch, while Abbey Cowlen’s 43.8cm fish sealed her triumph in the Longest Other Fish category.

Mason Ernst proved his prowess by reeling in 20 Red Claw, weighing a total of 329g, securing the Most Red Claw accolade.

Lana Holley’s triumph in the Most Sleepy Cod category rounded off the adult victories.

With a $5,000 Cash Prize presented by Longreach RSL Memorial Services Club, and Ally Forster stood as the epitome of angling excellence.

The Adults category epitomised experience, skill, and a passion for angling that transcends generations.

Shannon Brooke extended his thanks to departing members of the fishing competition’s committee, understanding how vitally important every person is in making an event like this possible.

“Personally, I would like to thank the Committee most of whom will not be involved next year due to different personal reasons,” Shannon Brooke said.

“It is many months of work to make this event happen and we are all really hopeful that other locals will step up at the AGM to become part of the team for 2024 and breathe different life and ideas into the event.”

“Outgoing members are happy to support any newcomers to learn the ropes and keep the get your line wet on the last weekend in August tradition alive.”

The Yellowbelly Fishing Competition’s Shannon Brooke expressed concern about committee member numbers in the lead-up to last weekend, but that has since been alleviated in the days following the event

“We’ve received an overwhelming number of entries and the committee has been working tirelessly all weekend. We will have photos and names announced later this coming week,” the committee posted.

Amidst the Thomson River’s peaceful shores, the Longreach Yellowbelly Fishing Competition united anglers of all ages, creating unforgettable experiences, and leaving lasting memories for all.

As the curtains close on the fishing competition for another year, you can stay up to date by heading to their Facebook page.