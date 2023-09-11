Obesity rates increasing in regional and rural areas

By Shelby Gurney

There are many unique factors that contribute to increased weight gain and new research shows that regional and rural areas are more vulnerable to weight struggles than metropolitan areas.

Accredited Practising Dietitian at Healthful Nutrition and consultant Hilda Yan said while diet and exercise play a key role in maintaining a healthy weight, social determinants and environment can have a huge impact on health.

From her own personal experiences struggling with weight loss Hilda has since found an interest in modifying food intake for weight loss stems.

Hilda specialises in nutritional management for weight loss and diabetes with a focus on regional and rural research, she assists people in having a healthy lifestyle without restriction and guilt.

Research utilised by Hilda states three in four (72 per cent) of adults in inner regional and outer regional and remote areas reported as overweight or obese, compared to two in three (65 per cent) in major cities.

“The definition of obesity is someone who has a BMI of 30 or above and I acknowledge there are flaws in the BMI system,” Hilda said.

“Those who have genetically larger frames or high muscle mass tend to have high BMI despite living a healthy lifestyle,

“Statistically, many people who have a high BMI do not have a healthy lifestyle and suffer from health implications.”

Research also indicates that regional areas are ranked high for daily sugar drink consumption, inadequate fruit intake and insufficient physical movement compared to major cities.

Hilda said increases in grocery pricing can play a huge role in what someone decides to eat, regional areas such as Central Queensland certainly feel the pinch the most.

“Average grocery bills are higher than that in major cities and it is simply not as affordable to maintain that balanced diet,” she said.

“In addition to increased prices, regional towns are facing limited options for retailers who stock healthy foods and greater socioeconomic barriers to purchasing.”

Hilda said access can be a huge barrier for regional communities, access to healthy food is reduced the further from major metropolitan areas you are.

Hilda said some protein rich foods such as tinned or frozen fish, baked beans, eggs, Greek yoghurt, milk, chickpeas, seeds and cottage cheese can be great for keeping you fuller for longer.

“Throughout the day, or by trying to balance the budget by picking more shelf stable foods which will last longer in the pantry.

Research shows regional towns and people also suffer challenges through limited access to healthcare professionals and expert advice.

Hilda suggests eating plenty of protein to make yourself feel fuller for longer and finding ways to make your food last longer on a budget.

“As a consultant myself, I talk to patients digitally regularly, and know the support we can provide even from a distance can help make big changes,” she said.