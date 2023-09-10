Capras chomping for final

By Liam Emerton

The Rockhampton Leagues Club Central Queensland Capras are one win away from the Hostplus Cup grand final.

After knocking out the Sunshine Coast Falcons with a brilliant 38-10 win in front of over 2500 roaring spectators at Browne Park, the Capras will head south to take on the Brisbane Tigers.

The Tigers earned a week off after beating the Souths Logan Magpies in the first week of the finals.

Now they’ll play the Capras coming off their best game of the season.

Having only conceded two penalty goals and a single try, scored in the 79th minute, CQ proved why they have the second defence in the league.

Off the back of that, the attack of the Central Queenslanders was fluid, scoring eight tries through seven different players.

That put the Capras in a perfect place with confidence booming and the team ready to take on their biggest test this season.

“We’re really pleased. We’ve built really nicely over the last few weeks,” said man-of-the-match recipient Trey Brown.

“Last week wasn’t the result we wanted but to turn it around like that, it’s a huge credit to this crowd.

“They create such an atmosphere that is unmatched. You could see Sunny Coast really struggling to get into the game once the crowd kicked in.

“What a squad, what a team. It’s been a different journey this year. Squad depth has been tested but everyone just comes in and does their job.

“We’re one win away from the big one but we take it one step at a time.”

When asked what the Capras needed to do to break the Tigers on Sunday, Brown said it came down to a strong defence and putting in the one-percenters like they did against the Falcons.

“We have to be really good, they’re a great side, we’re excited but we know it’s going to be a really big challenge,” he said.

“We set ourselves a goal to be the best defensive side in the competition… and last week probably didn’t reflect how we usually defend.

“Effort is going to be a huge factor. They have some highly experienced players and guys who can break a game open with a single carry.

“We’re going to have to be on our top game next week. You don’t make the top four for no reason and we will have to be really good to get a win on Sunday.”

The Capras will have a nervous wait with fullback Moore (shoulder) and forward Lachlan Hubner (ankle) unable to finish the match while halfback Jack Madden suffered a bad cork during their do-or-die final.