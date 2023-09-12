Concert at Edgely Hall

by Michael Lloyd

The Longreach Town Band held a Solos Concert for their members on Sunday, 3 September.

The afternoon included not only musical numbers but also dancing, singing and poetry.

The idea was sparked by a band member who wanted the opportunity to perform a couple of solo pieces they had been working on.

It developed to include the majority of band members performing one or two pieces.

Edgely Hall provided the perfect setting for the afternoon, which started with music making and finished with an afternoon tea supplied by the members.

For a few band members, this was their very first public performance or their first public performance on a different instrument.

Music director Tanya Lloyd played her first solo piece on clarinet.

“It was quite scary’, Mrs Lloyd said.

“I have been performing solos since I was 10 years old, but performing one on an instrument that I am not as familiar with was quite challenging.”

Longreach Town Band president Genevieve Birch commented about the importance of providing the members with this opportunity.

“This performance gave our members a chance to work on a piece that was personally challenging and was also a chance to celebrate each individual,” she said.

With such success, the band plans on making this an annual event.

The Band will now start concentrating on practising Christmas songs with the lead into the festive season and Lions Street Party.