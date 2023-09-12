Outback bottlebrush beauties

by Neil Fisher

The Bottlebrush would be one of the most adaptable shrubs available to Central Queensland gardeners.

The proof that the Bottlebrush is an exceptional performer comes from feedback from many rural gardeners who state that their Bottlebrushes are still alive after being submerged in flood water or when the rest of the garden is nothing more than a dried arrangement.

In the last few weeks, the whole of Central Queensland has seen the Bottlebrush flowering more vivid and prolific, with many creeks having floral features with flowing displays of red Bottlebrushes.

It is not just the creeks that have all become part of the spectacular flowering display but also our footpaths, parks and home gardens.

The following are some of the Bottlebrushes that should grow under two metres high and could perform perfectly in your garden.

Callistemon Captain Cook is one of the oldest bottlebrush hybrids sold in Queensland nurseries. This shrub will grow to two metres high in most soils and is ideal for a compact and colourful windbreak.

During spring and summer, this shrub will be covered in red bird-attracting bottlebrush flowers. Callistemon Captain Cook can flower at other times of the year.

There are some of these shrubs in front of the old Council Chambers in Aramac that would have been some of the first planted in Central Queensland, and they still look great.

Callistemon Little John is one of the best-known hardy dwarf shrubs.

This dwarf, evergreen shrub produces deep red bottle-brush flowers in spring and autumn.

One best feature of this shrub is the number of birds that are attracted to the flowers.

Crowded blue-green foliage forms a compact shrub which is frost tolerant.

It is suited for most soils and is best in full sun to partial shade positions.

Callistemon Matthews Flinders is a new dwarf, evergreen compact shrub with crowded blue-green foliage, which is frost tolerant.

It produces deep red bottlebrush flowers in spring and autumn, with spot flowering the rest of the year.

Callistemon Matthews Flinders is suited for most soils and is best in full sun to partial shade positions.

It is also perfect as a container plant or as a rockery garden feature.

Callistemon pachyphyllus Green or Wallum Bottlebrush is a low-spreading shrub with narrow light green leaves.

Showy lime green brushes are produced during spring and autumn.

These flowers will attract numerous Honeyeaters to your garden.

Callistemon pachyphyllus Green should grow one metre high and one-and-a-half metres wide in most garden situations.

It requires a sunny position and should be pruned after flowering.

Callistemon pearsonii or the Blackdown Bottlebrush is a bushy shrub with small leaves with bronze coloured new foliage.

Contrasting well with the red flowers tipped with yellow and are arranged in short spikes on the ends of branches.

In most Western garden positions, you would find this shrub should grow up to two metres high. This is a frost and drought-hardy shrub that is suitable for most soil types.

Callistemon Pink Champagne is an upright shrub with narrow light green leaves.

Soft pink brushes are produced during spring and autumn.

These flowers are very attractive to honeyeaters, that adds to the attraction of this plant.

It requires a sunny position and should be pruned after flowering.

Callistemon Tangerine Dream is an upright-growing shrub with a very unusual colour for Callistemon.

Several times a year, masses of gold-tipped tangerine orange bottlebrushes will occur.

These flowers will come in flushes several times a year and will attract birdlife to your garden. The foliage of this shrub is an attractive, dense apple green, making a great contrast to the flower colour.

Callistemon Tangerine Dream will grow to two metres high in most western gardens.

Callistemon White Anzac is a low-spreading bottlebrush that makes a perfect border plant for those dry positions, growing no more than one metre high.

You can expect the best flowering during late spring and early summer, with masses of almost transparent white flowers with yellow-tipped stamens.

Did you know that the name Callistemon means beautiful thread, referring to the flowers and that there are 34 species of Callistemon currently recognised and all but four are native to Australia?

The flowers range in colour from green to purple, white to pink with the most common shade being red.

But what you may not know is that many of the Bottlebrushes sold across Australia or around the world can be found growing naturally here in Central Queensland.