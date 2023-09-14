Catching up on council

OPINION by Mayor Tony Rayner

A big thank you to everyone who participated in our Seniors Month program during August.

It was the biggest program ever, with record participation from our region’s seniors.

That doesn’t happen on its own, so a big thank you to all of the Council staff, community groups and volunteers that helped make the program such a success.

Planning is already underway for our Health and Wellbeing Month program in October, so stay tuned!

A big thank you also goes to the committee and volunteers who made the Longreach Yellowbelly Fishing Classic possible recently.

Council is proud to be a Gold Sponsor of the event – one of the major events in our social calendar each year. Well done to everyone who keeps it going.

As I’ve previously mentioned, the proposed Major Amendment No. 2 to the Longreach Region Planning Scheme (2015) has been allowed by the state to proceed to formal public review and feedback.

The amendments were developed with extensive community engagement and consultation last year.

The amendments cover things like rural residential and rural lifestyle lot development, roo-boxes, short-term accommodation, and development and assessment categories for building work.

There’s a whole wealth of information available on our website, but we want to make it as easy to understand as possible, so we’re having a community information session with our town planner next week.

Join us on Monday 11 September at the Longreach Library to hear directly from the planners about why the amendments are being made, what they mean, and how they’ll work.

You can also have your questions answered, and if you need specific advice, we’ll be making one-on-one appointments available the following day.

People can make written submissions during the public consultation period which closes 22 September.

The full extent of the proposed amendments, including maps and factsheets, can be reviewed on our website by visiting longreach.qld.gov.au/townplan.

The planning scheme will also a topic of discussion at our bi-annual Community Forums in a couple of weeks.

In addition to presentations by senior staff, there’ll be the usual open floor questions and answers, where nothing is off the table.

Among other things we’ll be introducing our new Director of Works, Andre Pretorius, who starts work with us that week.

Andre is joining us from regional New South Wales, and I’m sure you’ll all help to make him feel welcome.

Join us Monday, 18 September, 5:45pm at the Longreach Library, Tuesday, 19 September in Yaraka and Isisford, and Wednesday, 20 September in Ilfracombe.

Full times, dates, and venues are on our website at longreach.qld.gov.au/events.

These bi-annual forums are important, but if you can’t make it, there are plenty of other ways to ask questions and have your say. You can engage with Council whenever you want by:

1. Contacting Council directly – longreach.qld.gov.au/contact;

2. Talking directly to a councillor – longreach.qld.gov.au/elected-members; or,

3. Giving anonymous feedback – longreach.qld.gov.au/feedback.

Our monthly newsletter, IILY, will start to hit letterboxes this week or next week, depending where you are in our region.

If for whatever reason you don’t receive one in your letterbox, please let us know.

You can also access it online by visiting longreach.qld.gov.au/newsletter.

Lastly, it’s worth remembering that rate notices will be issued soon.

Rates will be due by 6 October – so make sure you pay on time to qualify for a ten percent discount.

I’ll be back with another column in two weeks.

Until then, if you or anyone you know has questions about anything happening at Council or in our communities, don’t stay in the dark!

Reach out to me directly.

You can find direct emails and phone numbers for me and for each of my fellow Councillors at longreach.qld.gov.au/elected-members.

If you want to know anything at all, reach out to one of us – or contact Council directly on (07) 4658 4111 (24hrs), or via email to council@longreach.qld.gov.au.