Making time to be ‘here to hear’

Although R U OK? Day was recognised on Thursday, 14 September, Australians can let people they care about know they are ‘here to hear’ every day of the year.

R U OK? have dedicated resources to help facilitate a meaningful conversation with someone who is doing it tough in rural and remote areas.

The Mateship Manual is a simple guide with practical tips and is available on the R U OK? website.

Research has found that more than four in five people who engaged in a meaningful conversation felt better about managing their situation, having talked it through and felt supported, heard and safe.

However, the research also found that when asked if they were OK, two in five people (38 per cent) who said they were OK actually were not OK.

Respondents said that important factors to encourage an honest conversation include:

– Trust: They need to know the person they speak to is someone they trust and, for many, someone they are close to

– Authenticity: They want to know the person asking them genuinely wants to hear the answer

– Environment: People would prefer to have these conversations in a relatively private space with enough time to share what they want to say.

For support at any time of day or night, Lifeline provides free and confidential crisis support. Call 13 11 14, text 0477 13 11 14 or chat online at: lifeline.org.au.

Mensline offer free 24/7 support for by telephone and online for men with emotional health and relationship concerns. Call 1300 78 99 78 or chat online at: mensline.org.au.

13YARN is a free 24/7 service offering crisis support for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. Call 13YARN (13 92 76).