Land valuations underway

More than 4000 properties in the local government areas (LGAs) of Longreach, Winton, Barcoo, Diamantina and Bulloo will receive new land valuations in March next year.

Valuers from the Department of Resources are assessing property markets and properties from Thursday, 7 September.

The team of almost 140 expert valuers will be gathering on-the-ground information, as well as undertaking desktop assessments, including research on property sales since the last valuation.

Their assessments will see new land valuations issued for properties covering nearly 364,000 square kilometres in these LGAs by 31 March 2024.

Land valuations will remain unchanged in local government areas that are not revalued.

Valuer-General Laura Dietrich said land valuations provide independent data that underpins decision-making and allows landowners to monitor the changing value of their land.

“The decision to revalue an LGA is based on several factors, including a detailed property market analysis, the timing since last valuation and the results of consultations with individual local governments and industry stakeholders,” Ms Dietrich said.

“The information is used by the Queensland Revenue Office when considering land tax and Councils as an input into their rating considerations.

“But it’s important to stress, it’s not the only data considered by a Council when deciding rates.

“Local governments have wide ranging powers to manage rates, including differential rating, setting a minimum rate, rate capping and the averaging of valuations before rates are assessed.”

More information about how valuations are determined and what the data is used for is available at www.qld.gov.au/environment/land/title/valuation.