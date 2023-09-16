QOGM caches the outback

by Khrysti Balanay

Avid geocachers will explore the Central West from Tuesday, 19 to Saturday, 23 September, as Longreach hosts the Queensland Outback Geocaching Muster (QOGM).

The event is in its fifth and final year, with organiser Rod Collins saying locals are welcome to call into the Longreach Showgrounds Arts and Crafts Pavillion on Tuesday and Wednesday to join in the fun.

“Geocaching is a treasure hunt for the family, and we would love to see the local community get involved,” he said.

“We use million-dollar satellites with coordinates on our phones to find containers in the bush.

“Someone goes out and hides a container, and they record its latitude and longitude coordinates. It is then published as a geocache on the geocaching website.

“People can see all the placed geocaches on a map using the app on their phones.

“After locating the geocache, they can sign the logbook inside, return everything as it was, and then write up their experience. It’s a lot of fun.”

Mr Collins said he has been geocaching with his wife since 2014 and has found nearly 22,000 geocaches.

“There are people at the QOGM event who have found double that amount at least and others who are absolute newbies,” he said.

“We are expecting over 130 people who will stay in Longreach for about a week.

“Previously, we have asked our geocachers to provide a summary of what they’ve spent in town and with the increased numbers and being our final QOGM, we expect to put over a hundred thousand dollars back into businesses in the Longreach local government area.”

Previous QOGM events were held in Barcaldine (2018), Blackall and Tambo (2019), Paroo (2021) and Merwah (2022) Shires.

In addition to their geocaching schedule, QOGM participants will complete other tourist activities such as visiting Camden Park Station, taking a silver-tails sunset train ride, and visiting Ilfracombe and Isisford.

“We will meet up with the Ilfracombe Men’s Shed on Sunday, 17 September, to hand over a cheque of over a thousand dollars as a donation towards their building project for a new shed,” Mr Collins said.

“We had asked the men’s shed if they would make us some little model aeroplanes to go in some of the larger caches we are setting out next week.

“They’ve obliged with some beautifully crafted timber aeroplanes, so we thought it would be nice to raise a couple of hundred dollars. I was not expecting over a thousand. Our geocachers are very generous people.”

Mr Collins said he wished to thank the Longreach Regional Council, who provided sponsorship towards QOGM.

For more information about QOGM, visit their Facebook group page at Queensland Outback Geocaching Muster.