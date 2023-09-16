Men’s shed birthday celebrations

by Jeff Close and Andrew Judd, Winton Correspondents

Hundreds of men’s sheds across Australia have gathered over the last few weeks to celebrate 30 years of operations.

From simple beginnings in South Australia, the movement has grown.

The Winton shed was in party mode with a BBQ Brunch to be part of this Australia-wide movement.

It was a real community effort with men’s shedders on the BBQ, Karen made a special cake, and local businesses Spar, Orlando’s and the bakery provided the ingredients.

President Lenny Coyte gave a short talk.

The Winton Men’s Shed is open to all every second weekend.