Longreach Cup just over a week away

McKenzie Neal

In the heart of the Outback, the Longreach Cup is an occasion that seamlessly merges the grace of horse racing with the sophistication of high fashion and live entertainment, generating an incredible atmosphere for everyone in attendance.

The SproutAg Longreach Cup is just over a week away, with the Longreach Racecourse set to host the much-anticipated event next Saturday 23 September, standing as an epitome of elegance and excitement, promising a day of thrilling enjoyment.

The detailed planning for an event such as this certainly takes its time, starting a full year in advance, with careful preparation demonstrating the Longreach Jockey Club’s commitment to making each year’s event even better than the last.

President of the Longreach Jockey Club Andrew Watts said that it is a testament to the dedication behind orchestrating this exceptional event, and excited for what is next to come for the club.

“It takes a lot to plan an event like this,” he said.

“Like all big events in the Central West, preparations begin 12 months in advance, with the locking down of both entertainment and sponsors being two crucial roles.

“We are starting to see it all come together.”

At the heart of the event lies the thrilling world of horse racing, with seven local races scheduled, attendees can expect heart-pounding moments as talented jockeys and their equine companions compete for glory, as the Longreach Racecourse is set to become the epicentre of adrenaline and excitement as spectators cheer on their favourite horses.

“The first race is scheduled for 1:37pm, with another six to follow throughout the day,” Mr Watts said.

“The event has been sponsored by Sprout Agribusiness who have been our major partner now for a fifth year, while also welcoming both St Hilda’s and The Southport School back as our major sponsors for fashions of the field once again, who will be coming on an Alliance plane courtesy of Danny Sheehan from Sheehan Events.

“The fashions will be an extravaganza with $15,000 worth of prizes and cash to be won, with categories for both men and women of all ages.

“The Fashions of the Field event will be hosted by both Kimberley Busteed and Milly Ellwood, adding a touch of glamour to the runway, with events happening throughout the afternoon.

“The Cup remains at a $30,000 race, and we are expecting big nominations from right around Queensland, as well as travellers heading back from the ‘river circuit’ down at Birdsville, Betoota, and Bedourie.”

As the sun sets on Saturday night, there will be live entertainment from the Bundaberg-based group, Sonic Playground, with their catchy tunes set to keep the crowd dancing and celebrating well into the evening, ensuring that the fun doesn’t end with the conclusion of the last race.

No event is complete without culinary delights, and the SproutAg Longreach Cup delivers in style, with an operating bar, food, and two food trucks being the Outback Food Shack, and Fusion 88, which is an Asian culinary delight from Collinsville.

This marks the final race day in Longreach for the year, making it a must-attend occasion for racing enthusiasts and anyone seeking a fantastic day out. Tickets are readily available through Outback Tickets or can be purchased at the gate on the day itself.

For the latest updates and additional information leading up to the SproutAg Longreach Cup, individuals are encouraged to visit the Longreach Jockey Club’s Facebook page.

In just one week, the SproutAg Longreach Cup will paint a vivid tapestry of excitement, elegance, and entertainment and is an event that has something to offer everyone.