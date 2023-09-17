Dan’s blazing NRL career

by Liam Emerton

A hardworking journeyman of rugby league, Dan Russell grew up dreaming of the day he would debut in the NRL.

Born in Longreach before moving to Emerald as a young gun, where he played for the Emerald Brothers, and then shifting to Rockhampton to be taught at The Cathedral College, Russell’s passion for rugby league never faded.

Even after he signed for the North Queensland Cowboys and didn’t get a game, having suffered a number of horrible injuries, Russell remained fixated on making his NRL debut.

And after all the trials and tribulation, the 27-year-old finally got his big break in 2023 and he is yet to look back.

Debuting for the prestigious St George Illawarra Dragons in round 19 of the 2023 NRL season, under interim head coach Ryan Carr, Russell impressed instantly with his gritty display of toughness in the second row.

Russell made 307 tackles with an efficiency of almost 92 per cent in his eight straight matches played from his debut through the end of the season.

That strong defensive capability along with his determination while running the football will very likely see Russell sign under the new look Shane Flanagan-coached Dragons outfit in 2024.

The Leader caught up with Russell to talk about his debut season and what it meant to him personally.

“It’s hard to put into words. It’s only sinking in now to be honest, ” he said.

“Eight consecutive games which I’m stoked about and I didn’t really have time to think about it until now.

“It was a long journey with hard work and keeping that mindset set on my dream, to achieve that is pretty special.

“It was an unfortunate season for the Dragons… but I’m happy how I went and definitely a good finish for myself leading into next year.”

That never-give-up attitude all stems from where he grew up and the people he met along the way according to Russell.

“Where I’m from is a massive part of how I achieved my dream,” he said.

“The support back home of friends and family. I still have a lot of friends in Central Queensland and the Highlands.

“My background certainly helped me get to where I am today and that’s what being a country boy is all about.”

As previously mentioned Carr gave the PNG international his NRL debut, which he is extremely grateful for but he cannot wait to be under the tutelage of Flanagan who brings premiership-winning experience to the Dragons.

“What Flanagan has achieved and what he is bringing to the club, he is definitely going to turn the club around,” said Russell.

“Massive wraps for Ryan Carr taking over, I have high hopes for him. He’s a great bloke and a great coach, knows his footy and he has a massive future ahead of him.

“Once the change of coach happened he just took it with two hands and all the players had so much respect for him.

“Flanagan is going to be what the club needs next year and I’m looking forward to it.”

Coming off his train-and-trial contract, where Russell clearly impressed, the former Emerald Brother is confident that a deal to be in the top-30 squad come 2024 will go through.