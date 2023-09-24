A new chapter for Pride

Despite the hopes that The Pride of the Murray would be seen cruising the Thomson River again after its recent resurface, Outback Pioneers confirmed it would not be possible.

Owner and founder Richard Kinnon said the 99-year-old paddle wheeler would need large portions of her hull and superstructure replaced to bring her up to a current standard for a passenger vessel.

“Even then, it is likely that getting insurance underwriting would be impossible or prohibitively expensive,” he said.

“Such wide-spread replacement of vital parts would also detract from her original heritage value and charm.

“Despite this setback, we are committed to restoring her superstructure but for a land-based role.”

Mr Kinnon said it was a difficult decision facing the reality of his much-loved boat but has plans to commission a replica paddle wheeler to take over her cruise duties.

“This ‘Double Vision’ will give certainty that she will be honoured and preserved as close to original condition as possible,” he said.

“At the same time, guests will experience a Pride of the Murray II cruise, replicating everything guests enjoyed aboard the original.

“If there had been an obvious reason for her sinking and a simple fix, we would have done it. That was always what we intended.

“But the boatbuilders made it clear that, after a sinking, a boat of this age would need to be virtually rebuilt from scratch to guarantee she would pass certification requirements.”

With The Pride of the Murray salvage attracting local and nationwide audiences, Mr Kinnon said he understood people would be disappointed.

“I can assure them that no one is more disappointed than we are after all the effort and love we’ve put into her,” he said.

“The place we all wanted her was back on the water. But I can do the next best thing by giving her a berth beside the river, restoring her glory and giving her a new role in telling the story of pioneer riverboats.

“We haven’t decided what her role will be yet, but she will still be here and preserved for future generations.

“Together with her identical ‘twin’, she will remain a tourism highlight for Longreach and reflect on her strong connections with Echuca in Victoria.”

A timeline for restoration plans and a new paddle wheeler is still being determined, with Mr Kinnon saying it depended on funding.

“We are aiming to be ready to tell everyone more and launch our fundraiser in the first half of October,” he said.

“It’s not the end of the Pride of the Murray but a new chapter in her incredible life story.”