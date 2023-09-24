Ben Emmott Ignites in Ilfracombe

McKenzie Neal

The Ilfracombe Golf Club held their 2023 Open Championship last Sunday 17 September, on the same weekend the likes of Australian golfers Min Woo Lee, Lucas Herbert, and Adam Scott took their talents to England for the DP World Tour’s annual BMW PGA Championship as part of the Rolex Series.

In the local Men’s A-Grade competition, Ben Emmott backed up his wonderful performance that resulted in a win at the Isisford with another win on his home course, posting a 4-under 68, making it yet another win in Open Championships across the Central West this year.

Ben Williams fell short of an upset, finishing just one shot back in a thrilling performance that started one-over par after nine holes before he turned his fortunes around with an incredible four-under 32 on the back nine to put pressure on Ben Emmott who was holding the lead coming down the stretch.

Longreach’s Edward Gunson backed up his second-place finish in Isisford the week prior with a third in Ilfracombe, finishing two-under and earning the Best Nett honours in the Men’s A-Grade with Nett 72.

Ilfracombe’s Alex Graham has been in great form all year, and shot three-over par to win the Men’s A Reserve competition, finishing five shots in front of Peter Ahern and Damien Howard who both finished eight-over after 18 holes.

Charlie Williams was incredible in the Men’s B-Grade competition with a score of 81, finishing seven shots in front of Nick Brown who finished in second, one shot better than Nick Ballard.

There was no shortage of excitement in the Men’s C-Grade competition, with Ilfracombe’s George Gowing facing off against Muttaburra’s Mac Ahern in a play-off after both finished their respective rounds with 90 shots.

It was George Gowing who would be victorious, securing the win after the first playoff hole, while Eric Park finished in third place after shooting 91.

In the Ladies’ A-Grade competition, Leah Williams did what Ben Emmott did, and backed up her win in Isisford with another, finishing first with 88 shots, closely followed by Gemma Howell with 89, and Toni Day who finished third with 90.

Another play-off was had, this time in the Ladies’ B-Grade competition, after Liz Emmott and Christine Williams both finished their respective rounds with 89 shots, with Christine Williams winning after the first playoff hole.

Aloma Everingham finished with the Best Nett of 76, after finishing one shot back in third place with a score of 90 of the stick.

In the Ladies’ C-Grade Competition, Ilfracombe’s Nadia Hoad finished with the win after shooting 124, with Sharon Tindall finishing seven shots back in second place.

Off the course, the ‘Swinging Chair’ which was sponsored by Rabobank was won by Longreach Local Kendall, with ticket Blue D22.

The Ilfracombe Golf Club will have no golf this weekend with the Longreach Cup in operation, with golfers getting a much-deserved break before action returns Saturday 30 September.