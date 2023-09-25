Underutilised landscape plants

by Neil Fisher

At this time of year, one of the most beautiful flowering Lillies begins to bloom.

That is the Hemerocallis, commonly known as Day Lillies.

There are two types of Day Lillies: the evergreen or the deciduous.

The evergreen varieties are usually characterised by their pale green leaves and there are many attractive, flowering hybrids, with colours ranging from pale creams and lemons to striking purples and reds.

The original Hemerocallis was as a shade of orange.

The deciduous forms of Day Lilly are the Hemerocallis fulva hybrids and are usually seen as double blooms.

These plants are extremely hardy in just about all soil types, from positions of full sun to part shade, which enables all kinds of landscaping possibilities.

Most of all, I would recommend this plant in areas where vandalism is high, as Day Lillies can be quite roughly treated on one day and can recover to their natural flowering state by the next.

The maintenance of a garden with Day Lillies dominating will not require the pruning, weeding and fertilising of a garden using other low flowering shrubs such as Grevilleas, Durantas, Abelias or Hibiscus.

It is worthwhile keeping an eye out for the various annual Day Lilly flower shows around Central Queensland that will be held over the next couple of months.

Another colourful groundcover growing in Longreach that is worth a try is the Arctotis Ruby Carpet.

It is an evergreen groundcover that can spread up to one metre across.

The dense silver foliage and large red colourful blooms of the Arctotis make an eye-catching feature in any garden.

This hybrid African Daisy would be the most suitable for Central Queensland.

A few years ago, I came across one of the best flowering displays of Turk’s Cap or Malvaviscus arboreus growing in a garden in Winton.

Going back about thirty years ago this plant was used a lot in landscaping but then was replaced by new or trendier plants in landscaping, but in these water-wise times it should be more used.

Turk’s Cap is weeping red flowering shrub that is great under trees where you want some colour but will also take hot afternoon sun.

This shrub looks much like a hibiscus which flowers are ready to open.

In fact, the flowers never open much, hence the common name of ‘Sleepy Hibiscus’.

The Turk’s Cap is drought resistant and adaptable to clay, sand, sun, or shade and may take some frost.

I would recommend keeping this shrub well pruned to maintain a compact form.

Growing in a garden in the main street of Tambo is the Melaleuca laterita or Robyn Red-Breast.

It is a small upright shrub growing 1.5m x 1m with bright green foliage.

The flowers are as the common name states bright orange in colour, but there are variations in colour shades.

These Bottlebrush like flowers are up to 8cm long and can appear throughout the year.

For maximum growth a sunny well-drained spot is required.

Bev of Longreach recently sent me a picture of her Rhaphiolepis oriental Pink in full bloom.

This bushy low growing evergreen shrub has leathery foliage that is dark, glossy green in colour with a hint of red.

Masses of soft pink flowers will appear in abundance from the middle of Winter to the end of Spring.

This low maintenance shrub is both drought and frost tolerant once established and also ideal to plant around pools.

Rhaphiolepis Oriental Pink should grow one metre high and about the in width, making it ideal for growing in pots or low hedging in garden beds.

PLANT NOW

Annuals: – Amaranthus, Aster, Balsam, bedding Begonia, Carnation, Celosia, Cosmos, Dianthus, Gazania, Gerbera, Marigolds, Petunia, Portulaca, Salvia, Torenia, Verbena.

Vegetables: – Beans (dwarf and climbing), Beetroot, Silverbeet, Cabbage, Capsicum, Carrots, Celery, Choko, Cucumber, Egg plant, Endive, herbs, Melon, Squash, Pumpkin, Rosella, Corn, Tomato, Zucchini.

Lawn Seed or Turf: With the longer days of sunshine we are now getting means that couch lawns are starting to grow again, so now is the best time to buy lawn seed or turf to start your summer lawn. While turf will provide an almost instant green lawn, lawn seed costs a lot less and will give you a beautiful green carpet within six weeks. Both turf and seeded lawn grow best in full sun, with regular watering and lawn fertiliser applied.