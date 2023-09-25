Riding into Longreach

by Khrysti Balanay

After 12 days and over 1200 kilometres in the saddle, Leah Freney was pleased when Longreach came into view on Friday, 15 September.

Leah completed the challenge as part of her charity, The Long Ride, which aims to raise $200,000 in 12 months for St John’s Ambulance, Are You Bogged Mate, the Royal Flying Doctors Service and Swallowtail, a nursery service run by and to support people with disabilities.

“It was amazing to come into Longreach. We were welcomed so warmly by everyone in town,” she said.

“We had friends driving from their properties to greet us, and it was good to see the finish line.

“I want to thank Aussie Outback Tours, Sue and Smithy, because they brought the crew in, and we did one of their shows by the Thomson River, which was incredible. We also ended up getting more donations there.

“Also, The Italian Longreach who provided us with some free pizzas.”

Starting from Toowoomba on Saturday, 2 September, Leah and her team travelled through towns like Charleville and Roma.

“There were a couple of days where I did think whether this was possible, but we ended up getting through them,” she said.

“By the time day three rolled around, we were in the swing of things, and the support crew were absolutely incredible.

“I wouldn’t have been able to do it without them and Frasers Livestock Transport because they provided a truck, trailer and driver. We wouldn’t have been able to cart the horses around to do the changeovers.

“Every horse did 10 kilometres, so they were well rested and cared for. We didn’t want horses losing weight, getting stressed, sick, or injured.

“The horses were in good spirits, which was awesome.”

Leah said they were able to raise $25,000 in two weeks but hoped to reach $40,000, which will be donated back to rural and remote communities.

Looking at the future, Leah said she would be back in the saddle soon to break in a couple of her young horses.

“We’re planning on organising everything for next year’s trip, with plans to go up to Mount Isa from Longreach” she said.

“We are also preparing for next year’s CEO Sleep Out, where a few CEOs from Melbourne and Sydney want to sleep under the stars and experience the bush.

“They’re intrigued to have that experience and go out to a property, stay the night and maybe do a few kilometres on a horse.”

For more information about The Long Ride or to donate, visit thelongride.com.au/.