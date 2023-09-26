Have your say with forums

OPINION by Mayor Tony Rayner

Big week this week, with our bi-annual community forums taking place across each of our communities.

At the forums, we’ve been introducing our new Corporate Plan 2024-2028, our new 2023-24 Annual Operational Plan, and talking about our new Organisational Structure.

We’ve also been giving an update on our budget process, what’s in it and how it’s been prepared, as well as a general update on projects relevant to each community.

We’ve had updates from each of our executive team and the usual open floor sessions with attendees.

It all makes for an exciting first week for our new Director of Works, Andre Pretorius, and he’s enjoyed meeting people in each of our communities.

The forums are important, but if you’ve missed out, there are plenty of other ways to ask questions and have your say.

As we always say, you don’t have to wait until the forums to raise issues with Council.

You can engage whenever you want by simply picking up the phone, sending an email, or talking to one of your Councillors directly – our contact details are on the website and you can reach out to us at any time.

Our Health and Wellbeing Month program for October is starting to take shape.

It’s going to be a big month of events, under the banner ‘Healthy the new Happy’.

We’re excited to announce the return of last year’s very popular ‘shape run’ competition, and I look forward to seeing all the interesting shapes people create in their GPS trackers.

There’ll also be lectures, cooking workshops and street side activations.

Keep an eye out for details as they’re announced, and find out more by visiting longreach.qld.gov.au/wellbeing

A big thanks to everyone who came along to find out more about our planning scheme amendments last week.

The amendments were developed last year in consultation with the community and cover a range of issues like rural residential development, short-term accommodation, and more.

Our town planner gave an overview of the changes and had one-on-one meetings with a few interested parties the next day.

You can make written submissions during the public consultation period which closes this Friday 22 September.

The full extent of the proposed amendments, including maps and factsheets, can be reviewed on our website by visiting longreach.qld.gov.au/townplan

It’s been a big week, but it gets even bigger this weekend, with the 2023 Sprout Agribusiness Longreach Cup.

It’s one of the biggest events in our social calendar each year.

People travel from far and wide – even arriving by private charter plane from Brisbane!

Council is proud to be a sponsor of the event – all the best to the organisers and everyone who makes the day possible.

So if you’re headed to the races this weekend, have a great time, stay safe, and don’t forget your hat!

A quick reminder that rate notices have now been issued.

If you haven’t received yours let us know as soon as possible.

Rates are due by 9 October – be sure to pay on time to receive the ten percent discount.

If you need to apply for a payment plan, you can find more information about that on our website or by calling Council on (07) 4658 4111.

I’ll be back with another column in two weeks. Until then, if you or anyone you know has questions about anything happening at Council or in our communities, don’t stay in the dark!

You can find direct emails and phone numbers for me and for each of my fellow Councillors at longreach.qld.gov.au/elected-members

If you want to know anything at all, reach out to one of us – or contact Council directly on (07) 4658 4111 (24hrs), or via email to council@longreach.qld.gov.au.