Lucy Elliot shines at Waltzing Matilda Bush Poetry Festival

by Michael Lloyd
A record number of entrants converged on Winton for the 28th annual Waltzing Matilda Bush Poetry Festival last week.
132 individuals and a record 21 groups keenly fought out a number of awards for the best rendition of a busy poem.
Organisers Lousie and Graham Dean were once again joined by local judge Pinky Johnson for the difficult job of deciding the winners.
On more than one occasion the judges took extra time to confer as the competition was very close.
Louise Dean wanted to thank all the schools that had been involved and of course the students who had been practicing for many weeks.
“We also would like to thank our generous sponsors as the competition is becoming more and more expensive to run,” she told the Leader.
Sponsors for the day included Winton Business and Tourism Assoc, Winton Shire Council, Waltzing Matilda Museum, The Australian Hotel, Blackheath and Thornborough College and The Cathedral School in Townsville.
While there were a number of winners on the day, Lucy Elliot stood out with a fantastic performance that won her the Swagman award for years 5 and 6 as well as the overall Banjo Patterson award.
Waltzing Matilda Bush Poetry Festival results:
INDIVIDUAL
Prep
First: Grace Patterson, Winton SS
Second: Carter Neilson, St Patrick’s Winton
Third: Brodle Dorries, St Patrick’s Winton
Year 1
First: Oscar Neuendorf, Our Lady’s Longreach
Second: Palsley Lenton, Winton SS
Third: Meg Elliott, LSODE
Year 2
First: Paige Dorries, St Patrick’s Winton
Second: Henry Myhill, LSODE
Third: Greta Neuendorf, Our Lady’s Longreach
Year 3
First: Abigail Marsh, Longreach SS
Second: Elsie Good, St Patrick’s Winton
Third: Ella Goodman, Longreach SS
Year 4
First: Eileen Searle, St Patrick’s Winton
Second: Rae Batey, St Patrick’s Winton
Third: Atticus Howard, Our Lady’s Longreach
Year 5
First: Isabella McDonald, Longreach SS
Second: Fletcher Hawkins, LSODE
Third: Daisy Batt, LSODE
Year 6
First: Guy Gibson, LSODE
Second: Lucy Elliott, LSODE
Third: Charlie Farry, Our Lady’s Longreach
SWAGMAN AWAEDS
Year Prep – 2
Winner: Greta Neuendorf, Our Lady’s Longreach
Runner-up: Paige Dorries, St Patrick’s Winton
Year 3 and/or 4
Winner: Abigail Marsh, Longreach SS
Runner-up: Elsie Good, St Patrick’s Winton
Year 5 and/or 6
Winner: Lucy Elliott, LSODE
Runner-up: Isabella McDonald, Longreach SS
Banjo Award
Lucy Elliott, LSODE