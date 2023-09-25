Lucy Elliot shines at Waltzing Matilda Bush Poetry Festival

by Michael Lloyd

A record number of entrants converged on Winton for the 28th annual Waltzing Matilda Bush Poetry Festival last week.

132 individuals and a record 21 groups keenly fought out a number of awards for the best rendition of a busy poem.

Organisers Lousie and Graham Dean were once again joined by local judge Pinky Johnson for the difficult job of deciding the winners.

On more than one occasion the judges took extra time to confer as the competition was very close.

Louise Dean wanted to thank all the schools that had been involved and of course the students who had been practicing for many weeks.

“We also would like to thank our generous sponsors as the competition is becoming more and more expensive to run,” she told the Leader.

Sponsors for the day included Winton Business and Tourism Assoc, Winton Shire Council, Waltzing Matilda Museum, The Australian Hotel, Blackheath and Thornborough College and The Cathedral School in Townsville.

While there were a number of winners on the day, Lucy Elliot stood out with a fantastic performance that won her the Swagman award for years 5 and 6 as well as the overall Banjo Patterson award.

Waltzing Matilda Bush Poetry Festival results:

INDIVIDUAL

Prep

First: Grace Patterson, Winton SS

Second: Carter Neilson, St Patrick’s Winton

Third: Brodle Dorries, St Patrick’s Winton

Year 1

First: Oscar Neuendorf, Our Lady’s Longreach

Second: Palsley Lenton, Winton SS

Third: Meg Elliott, LSODE

Year 2

First: Paige Dorries, St Patrick’s Winton

Second: Henry Myhill, LSODE

Third: Greta Neuendorf, Our Lady’s Longreach

Year 3

First: Abigail Marsh, Longreach SS

Second: Elsie Good, St Patrick’s Winton

Third: Ella Goodman, Longreach SS

Year 4

First: Eileen Searle, St Patrick’s Winton

Second: Rae Batey, St Patrick’s Winton

Third: Atticus Howard, Our Lady’s Longreach

Year 5

First: Isabella McDonald, Longreach SS

Second: Fletcher Hawkins, LSODE

Third: Daisy Batt, LSODE

Year 6

First: Guy Gibson, LSODE

Second: Lucy Elliott, LSODE

Third: Charlie Farry, Our Lady’s Longreach

SWAGMAN AWAEDS

Year Prep – 2

Winner: Greta Neuendorf, Our Lady’s Longreach

Runner-up: Paige Dorries, St Patrick’s Winton

Year 3 and/or 4

Winner: Abigail Marsh, Longreach SS

Runner-up: Elsie Good, St Patrick’s Winton

Year 5 and/or 6

Winner: Lucy Elliott, LSODE

Runner-up: Isabella McDonald, Longreach SS

Banjo Award

Lucy Elliott, LSODE