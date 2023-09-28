Crisis supporter Narelle just the ticket

Queensland’s Farmer to Lifeline Farmer program is celebrating a new 1800 number and an additional farmer, Narelle Clem, to continue supporting Queensland farmers in distress.

Newly accredited Lifeline Crisis Supporter Narelle is aware of what it’s like living on the land.

“I grew up on a dairy farm in the Gympie district, and our family experienced the highs and lows of farming life,” Narelle said.

Narelle completed a counselling degree in 2021 after her remedial massage clients said they wanted to talk to her rather than the counsellors she was referring them to.

Becoming a Lifeline Crisis Supporter was a natural next step for her.

“I just really enjoy helping people,” she said.

“When I met Lifeline Farmer Ross Blanch, he suggested I look into the program, and I immediately knew this was a way I could make a difference.

“There is a significant amount of ongoing training through Lifeline, which is so important to help the callers the best way you can.

“For me, farming and being on the land is what I know. I know the good and bad times and want to make sure farmers in distress know there’s always someone to listen.”

The program was initially run by Ross, who used his personal mobile to assist others.

However, funding from Woolworths and the Mazda Foundation has allowed the program to grow.

From April 2022 to June 2023, 1891 calls have been completed.

“We’re proud to be supporting Lifeline for another year as they continue to provide Queensland farmers with meaningful resources to help them through challenging times,” Woolworths Head of Community and Sponsorships Sarah De La Mare said.

To contact the Farmer to Lifeline Farmer program, contact 1800 936 229.

UnitingCare Queensland delivers Lifeline’s 24-hour Crisis Support services through phone, text and chat, providing suicide prevention services with a non-judgmental and compassionate listening ear.

It also provides Lifeline’s disaster recovery program, Community Recovery, and individual and group support services.

All proceeds from the Lifeline Shops and Bookfest events across the state keep Queensland’s 13 11 14 crisis line going.

For more information, visit the website lifelineqld.org.au