Row to the finish line

by Michael Lloyd

Last weekend, rowers from around Australia came to race in Outback Queensland.

There were 11 crews racing in eight with a cox steering them.

Saturday was spent at the Barcaldine Rec Park, with a series of side-by-side knockout races taking up the day.

After a second night in town, the regatta relocated to the Thomson River in Longreach for a longer race, a six-kilometre enduro to crown the Head of the Outback.

Crews set off one at a time in a handicapped race, with the slowest crews leaving first.

The race involved three kilometres up the river, then a 180-degree turn and three kilometres back, all against the clock.

Crews came from Brisbane, Canberra, Rockhampton, Sydney, and Townsville.

There were rowers from 18 Rowing Clubs and three schools involved.

The Outback Experience was a very positive one for the visitors.

The Outback convoy had set off earlier in the week with two trailers of boats and most of the 100 rowers in cars.

They stopped to row in Rockhampton and then Fairbairn Dam on the drive up.

There was camping in Barcaldine under the magnificent clear outback skies at the Golf Club and a few great social evenings outside and in the local pubs and restaurants.

The event concluded at Smithy’s iconic Outback Adventure location on the Thomson riverbank for lunch and awards.

This is an event that is now getting embedded into rower’s must-do bucket lists: experience racing at – Henley Royal Regatta (UK), The Head of the Charles (USA), Head of the Yarra (Vic) and the Outback Regatta.

Rowing Australia Participation and Education Manager Ron Batt wanted to thank the great work by the organisers and the enthusiasm of the local community this event will only grow.

“There are exciting plans to offer locals in both Barcaldine and Longreach opportunities to try rowing, both indoor and outdoor, with further details will be announced soon,” he told The Leader.

As one local parent said at the weekend – “rowing is by far and away the most beneficial sport for young people to be involved in, especially in this day of instant gratification.”