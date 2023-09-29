Longreach Scouts celebrate 110 years

By Trish Bowman

On Saturday 30 September, Longreach Scouts will celebrate 110 years with dignitaries, past and present members and guests coming along for the journey down memory lane.

Longreach Scouts spokesperson Sue Palmer said the extensions to the Scout Museum will be officially opened at the event as well as opening the Avenue of Honour with the concept plan to commemorate the 26th Battalion and the Longreach Scout Group.

“Chief Commissioner Scout Australia Phil Harrison, the Chief Commissioner Scouts Qld Geoff Doo, the State Vice President RSL Qld Bill Whitburn OAM, Regional Commissioner John Finn, Branch Commissioner Heritage Qld Mr and Mrs David Teufel as well as some of the older Queens Scouts, Scouting families from Brisbane will be in attendance for the celebrations,” she said.

“The Scout Den itself is 70 years old but the Longreach Scouts began just six years after Scouting world-wide was begun.

“The Longreach Scout Group formed in central-western Queensland (Australia) in 1913, only six years after Lord Baden Powell founded Scouting in the United Kingdom in 1907. It is now part of the largest youth organisation in the World covering 163 countries with a membership of 32 million members.

“We would love everyone to come along and celebrate our long history with us.”

The Scouts meet at the Sergeant Ian Alford Memorial Den, built and opened in Longreach in 1953.

Since 1955 the Longreach Scout Group has recognised sixteen Queen’s Scout Award recipients.

During this year’s momentous celebrations, three Queen’s Scout Awards will be given presented to Monique Richards, Olivia Palmer and Jack Worland, totalling 17 youth members to be recognised.

Longreach Scout Group current Group Leader is John Palmer OAM who can boast a scouting history spanning 60 years.

John joined as a cub at eight years old and received the Silver Kangaroo Award in 2014.

His current leadership team include Deslee Daley, Miriam Richards, Natalie Sanderson, Jack Steger and Maddison Richards.

Earlier this year, in 2023, Kerry was inspired to create a place of reflection to commemorate the service and sacrifice of the Australian Defence Force, Veterans and Scouts of Longreach with the Avenue of Honour which is a current project being undertaken by the Longreach Scout Group.

The celebrations begin from 5.30am on Saturday and 9am on Sunday.