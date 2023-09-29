Reaching out to family

By Trish Bowman

Over 100 descendants of William and Abelia Appleton gathered at St Brendan’s College in Yeppoon on 23 September to catch up with family and to reach out to other descendants.

Relatives travelled from Maitland, Sydney, Clermont, Toowoomba and across Central Queensland to be in attendance.

It was a fitting venue for the reunion as over 23 descendants of William and Abelia went to school at St Brendan’s College.

Mary Beak (nee Appleton) said William Frederick Appleton (1861-1948) was born in Sydney to Antonio Saverio Appleton and Adelaide Patterson.

“He was from a family of nine of whom four sons survived – Arthur, William, Robert, and Edward,” Mary said.

“William was educated at Fort St Boys High School in Sydney until age 14 and went on to become a watchmaker and jeweller.

“He set up in business in Barcaldine in 1887 around the same time his father set up his general store in Isisford.

“By 1900, William was working in Drummond St, Clermont as a watchmaker and hairdresser.

“In 1915 he was at Tango Plains, Pine Hill as a selector.

“From about 1930, William and Abelia were living in Maitland NSW where daughter

Adelaide Enright was living.”

Mary said Abelia Appleton nee Hegarty (1866-1947) was born in Dunmanway, Co Cork, Ireland and migrated to Rockhampton aged 15 with her parents John Hegarty and Catherine (nee McCarthy).

“William and Abelia were married in St Paul’s Cathedral in Rockhampton in 1887,” she said.

“Their offspring included Anthony (Tony Appleton), Adelaide (Enright), Victor Appleton, “Muriel (Daisy Denman), Kathleen Constance (Connie Feneley), and Charles who died aged seven.

“Both Adelaide Appleton and Connie Appleton married in Maitland and raised their families

in NSW.

“Daisy Appleton became Daisy Denman of Mackay.

“Tony Appleton was the father of Fred Appleton who lived with his young family in Yeppoon; as did Eileen Appleton, widow of Frank Appleton.

“His other son Ken Appleton was at Tango near Clermont.

“His daughters were Possie Muirhead, Julia Dillon, Teresa Fanning and Adelaide Smith.

“Victor and Pansy Appleton lived at Farnborough in Yeppoon from 1948 and were active in the community supporting the QATB and the Bush Children’s Home at Farnborough.

“Vic also served on the Livingstone Shire Council.

“His sons were Billy, Ned, Peter ‘Kingie,’ and Paul – all involved in the grazing industry; his daughters became Noela Dennis, Phyllis Pointon, and Betty Dixon.”

William and Abelia left a legacy of limited family history, tenacity, and resilience for

their descendants.

The gathering in Yeppoon in September was an opportunity to share family history and stories.

Mary said the family are still reaching out to descendants.

“The family was spread out broadly and we know there are still descendants we are yet to make contact with,” she said.

“We are particularly interested in hearing more from the Hegarty line of the family.

“The family spread through the Central and Central West Queensland areas around Isisford and Barcaldine and beyond.”

Descendants and anyone who is connected to the family can contact appletonfam23@gmail.com for further information.