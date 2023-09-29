Sacred well vandalised

Damage to a sacred well near Windorah has been identified as deliberate, with Longreach detectives calling to the public for assistance.

The well, which is located at a First Nations sacred site approximately 90 kilometres west of Windorah on Diamantina Development Road, is alleged to have been filled with concrete between 1 and 22 September.

Police were notified about the incident on Wednesday, 26 September.

Witnesses are urged to come forward by the Longreach Criminal Investigation Branch.

Investigations are ongoing.