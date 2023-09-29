Little Goes Low in Longreach

McKenzie Neal

With the Ilfracombe Golf Club in hibernation due to last weekend’s SproutAg Cup, golf in the central west descended upon the Longreach Golf Club for their September monthly medal, where a strong field battled through the windy conditions to set up what would be a thrilling day.

Calan Little had an incredible day on the course, having 82 shots off the stick and a remarkable Nett 67, which is five under his handicap.

There was a cause for concern after Gaby Janho looked to have lost the scorecard in question before being found a couple of minutes later to confirm Calan’s win.

With the win, Calan Little will feature in the Monthly Medal Final, which will take place in December and will match up against the winning players of other monthly medals that took place throughout the year.

John McGuckin and Ian Butt finished in second and third respectively, capping off what was a great day for both players.

Aron Rayner, Kenny Walton, Justin Lenton, and Edward Gunson were in the same group, and all finished with Nett 75, with a couple of the players taking turns finding the Out-of-Bounds areas that are littered throughout the course, much to the delight of onlookers.

Kenny Walton was on a mission on the front nine, and on the seventh hole, he picked up a pin shot on the tough 166-metre par-3 seventh, while Randall Ravenscroft holed out for eagle from 130 metres on the 15th hole.

Not only was it a day for golf, but the Longreach Golf Club also took the time to farewell member Edward Gunson, who is making the move to Western Australia in the coming days.

Longreach member Justin Lenton was sad to see Gunson go, and although he wasn’t in the town for too long, he has no doubt left his mark on the club.

“Edward was a massive help during his time in Longreach,” Justin Lenton said in his speech.

“He was at all of the opens that were held around the region and was a great asset for our golf club.

“Edward was always there to help our club in any way – he will be missed.”

There will be no golf in either Ilfracombe or Longreach this weekend, with the Muttaburra Golf Club hosting their annual Open Championship this Sunday 1 October.

Longreach Club Captain Aron Rayner will be looking to continue his great form in the Central West Opens this year, with a strong performance in Muttaburra this weekend all but locking him in as Longreach’s Player of the Year.

It will be the final instalment of Open Championships in the Central West this year, meaning the race to the President’s Cup will be determined this Sunday, with it being a two-horse race between Longreach and Muttaburra.