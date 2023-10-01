ORA – Triumph of Spirit and Sportsmanship

By Trish Bowman

A highly successful rowing regatta was held in Barcaldine and Longreach over the weekend of the 15-16 September.

Over 20 rowing clubs from across Australia were represented in the 2023 Bentley’s Australian Outback Rowing Regatta.

Outback Rowing Association spokesperson Murray Stewart said the annual event showcased exceptional athleticism, camaraderie, and determination, all in the heart of Central Queensland.

“Eleven rowing eights, representing various clubs, competed fiercely at the 2023 Bentley’s Australian Outback Rowing Regatta in Barcaldine and Longreach,” he said.

“The event was a true testament to the inclusivity of the sport, with rowers from Sydney clubs North Shore and Mossman joining their counterparts from Townsville, Rockhampton, Brisbane, Canberra, Cunnamulla, and even an English rower from Derbyshire, England, proudly sporting the Burton Leander club colours.

“In a heart-warming display of support for regional rowers, the event organizers implemented an orphan nomination program.

‘This unique initiative allowed individual rowers scattered across inland Australia to participate, creating composite crews that provided everyone with a chance to row competitively.

“Sarah Scobie, representing Cloncurry, expressed her joy at being able to compete again and her commitment to staying fit and returning next year.’

Mr Murray said the regatta program in Barcaldine centred on sprint racing over 750m, using handicapped starts based on time trials from the early Outback Duel, sponsored by The Royal Hotel Toowoomba, to ensure a level playing field for all crews.

“The thrilling races, often culminating in canvas and bow ball finishes, captivated spectators from the deck of the Barcaldine Rec Park clubhouse,” he said.

“Between races, many former competitors from past regattas reconnected and shared fond memories.”

Longreach local rower George Milroy, sat in the four seat of the Tablelands, Townsville JCU, The Southport School, Toowong, and Dragons Rowing Clubs composite eight, and secured a victory in Barcaldine’s Outback Gift Race, sponsored by Upscale Carbon.

The race witnessed an impressive display of skill and, with the crew overcoming fierce competition to claim the coveted prize.

Longreach played host to the Head of the Outback, sponsored by Ford Health, featuring a 7km race on the Thomson River.

Mr Murray said with a running start, crews raced upstream for 3.5km before making a speedy turnaround at the spectators ferry, followed by a sprint to the finish.

“The unique rules of slower boats yielding to faster crews led to exciting sprint rowing and strategic coxswain manoeuvring,” he said.

“Although some clashes occurred during the race, Race Official Greg Smith reported no harm done and praised the sportsmanship displayed by all.

“The Viking Rowing Club eight, with Barcaldine local David Counsell in the seven seat, ultimately emerged victorious in the Master’s Men’s eight.

“The Masters Women’s win was taken out by North Shore Rowing Club and the Masters Mixed Champions, the Rockhampton Fitzroy,

Tablelands, and Riverway Clubs composite crew.

“The 2023 Bentley’s Australian Head of the Outback regatta was a resounding success, celebrating the spirit of rowing, community inclusion, and sportsmanship.

“The event demonstrated the resilience and passion of rowers from diverse backgrounds and regions, highlighting the enduring appeal of this beloved sport and the desire to host such a sport in rural areas.”

About Outback Rowing Australia:

Outback Rowing Australia is built on a team of rowing enthusiasts committed to assembling a critical visible mass of positive role models present in sustained numbers within rural communities so that over time locally minted role models emerge to become wellbeing influencers in their communities.

We believe that organized sport, such as rowing, provides the scaffolding and social platform to encourage and allow a broader population to enjoy the virtues of sport and foster strong community bonds and social involvement.