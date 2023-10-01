Celebrating 35 years at Winton Auxiliary Fire Brigade

Members of the Winton Auxiliary Fire Brigade gathered recently to see Acting Assistant Commissioner Steve Smith and Acting Assistant Superintendent Clint Tunnie present Noel Lenton with a plaque and certificate acknowledging his 35 years of service to the Winton Brigade.

Noel joined the brigade just before his 19th birthday in 1977 and retired on his 65th birthday in July this year.

The discerning reader will question the maths, but yes, Noel did have a break after 31 years of continuous service before a ‘midlife crisis,’ as his wife called it, had him back in uniform.

On the subject of the uniform, it is believed the wearing of it played no small part in his successful courtship.

Noel said by far, the biggest job he has been involved in was the Central Hotel fire in the 80s.

Noel and his brother Bob were living in the Brigade house behind the station at the time, and despite their quick response, the Hotel was well ablaze and couldn’t be saved, however, the efforts of the brigade did save the adjoining Gillespie Motors, which was a commendable effort.

Noel has fond memories of his fellow firemen, particularly the Fire Competitions that they competed in with some success.

The Brigade had a very strong social club over the years, with the pool table hosting many post-training tournaments, some going on into the early hours.