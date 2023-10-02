A Night of Glamour and Giving in Longreach

McKenzie Neal

The much-anticipated Flyer’s Ball is set to dazzle the Longreach community, with just one week remaining until the big night on Saturday 7 October, at the Longreach Racecourse.

This annual event has become one of the highlights of the town’s social calendar, promising another unforgettable evening, with the last of the 650 tickets being sold a little less than a month out from the ball.

The President of the Flyer’s Ball Committee Jess Batt expressed her gratitude for the unwavering support the event has received over the years, saying that in their relatively short existence, the Flyer’s Ball has made a significant impact on the Central West community.

“The community has been so supportive of us, and we cannot thank them enough,” Jess said.

“With our ball last year, more than the half population was from away which made us so happy that we were able to put money back into the town.

“We support the Royal Flying Doctors Service and Longreach School of Distance Education.

”This year marks the sixth instalment of the Flyer’s Ball, and attendees can once again look forward to raffles and auction items, with all proceeds dedicated to these vital causes.

“We started the ball in 2017 with myself and a few others after a tragedy in Longreach which the Royal Flying Doctors Service assisted with.

“The funds are raised in multiple ways – we have donations from a lot of local businesses, and we complete raffles on the night as well as an auction of the items that we have been donated.

“People also love the bar which brings funds in also.”

Organising an event of this magnitude requires extensive planning and dedication from the committee.

Jess said they rarely have a break, with perhaps three months off during the year.

“There’s a tremendous amount of planning that goes into making this ball a reality,” Jess said.

Last year, the Flyer’s Ball Committee achieved a remarkable feat by raising over $60,000 for the Royal Flying Doctors Service, a testament to their commitment to supporting the community.

As the event approaches once more, they undoubtedly aspire to replicate this achievement and continue making a positive impact on the Central West region.

The Flyer’s Ball is not just an event but is a symbol of community unity and generosity, and a platform where Longreach residents and visitors come together to support critical causes, while also enjoying a night that is drenched in elegance and celebration.