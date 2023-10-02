Community Events

Social Lawn Bowls

Barcaldine Bowls Club will host a social bowls competition from Saturday 14 October from 6.30pm for up to eight weeks.

Cost is $40 per team and if you need bowls they can be provided by the club.

Bar and food available.

Teams compete against each other for points.

The team with the most points at the end of the round wins.

Please nominate your team by 12 October by phoning veronica Scott on 0428 775 859 or Sandra Balderson on 0467 256 015.

Diabetes Education sessions

Diabetes Education sessions will be held across the region from 4-30 October.

To book please contact your GP for a referral

To cook contact 4652 5500.

Barcaldine MPHS

9 and 23 October

Winton MPHS

16 and 30 October

Aramac primary health care

26 October

Longreach Clinical Rooms

4, 11, 18 and 25 October

Child Health Clinics

Speak to us about: health checks, feeding support, hearing and vision, immunisations, parenting programs, puberty information, bed wetting and incontinence. Call 4652 5500 to book.

Dates: 6, 13, 20 and 27 October | Location: Barcaldine MPHS

Dates: 4, 11, 18, 25 October | Location: Longreach Clinical Rooms

Dates: 5 and 13 October | Location: Winton MPHS

Dates: 9 and 23 October | Location: Blackall Hospital

Dates: 10 and 30 October | Location: Alpha MPHS

Date: 16 October | Location: Isisford Primary Health Centre and Aramac Primary Health Centre

Date: 17 October | Location: Jericho Clinic

Skin Cancer Doctor

We provide comprehensive and professional skin cancer services to locals in rural and remote regions of Australia. By bringing our services to the community, we make it easier for local people to get regular skin checks and treatment on the spot if necessary. Early detection saves lives! If you have any questions, we would love to hear from you. To book yourself in for a skin check, please visit this link: www.theskincancerdoctor.com.au/contact/appointment-schedule/

Cost: $140 for a full body check ($41.20 rebate from Medicare). No referral required.

Date and time: Thursday, 19 October with various times available.

Location: 13 Willow Street, Barcaldine.

Book launch

Local author Grace Elliott (pseudonym Fae le Friz) is releasing her debut novel “A Spot of Bother” and you’re invited to the launch with the author completing book signings and readings.

Date and time: Saturday, 4 November, between 9am and 12pm.

Location: The Lost Poet Coffee and Bookshop, Winton.