Referendum vote on

By Trish Bowman

On 14 October, all eligible Australian voters are being called to vote on the Voice referendum to decide whether to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.

While there has been a huge amount of marketing around cases for both the yes and no options, the decision will come back to the voting public.

The Australian Electoral Commission said federal parliament has proposed a new chapter in the Australian Constitution to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to make representations to the Parliament and the Executive Government of the Commonwealth on matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

Should the vote to change the constitution succeed, the Parliament will have power to make laws with respect to matters relating to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice, including its composition, functions, powers and procedures.

The proposed law, being the Constitution Alteration (Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice) 2023, would change the Constitution by inserting the following text after Chapter VIII: Chapter IX—Recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice

In recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the First Peoples of Australia:

i. there shall be a body, to be called the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice;

ii. the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice may make representations to the Parliament and the Executive Government of the Commonwealth on matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples;

iii. the Parliament shall, subject to this Constitution, have power to make laws with respect to matters relating to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice, including its composition, functions, powers and procedures. The proposed law would also change the Constitution by inserting the following text into the Table of Contents in the Constitution, after the reference to ‘Chapter VIII Alteration of the Constitution’: Chapter IX: Recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples

When you receive a ballot paper at the referendum, you should write ’Yes’ if you agree with this proposed change to the Constitution, or you should write ’No’ if you do not agree.

The Australian Government’s official referendum booklet said voting is compulsory for all eligible adults.

A booklet sent out to all households contains authorised arguments for Yes and No.

The Yes an No cases (which can also be viewed at aec.gov.au/referendums/pamphlet.htm) were authorised by a majority of those members of Parliament who voted Yes in one case and No in the other.

Referendum vote dates:

Remote voting began – Monday 25 September

Early voting centres open (ACT, NSW, QLD and SA) – Tuesday 3 October

Postal vote applications close – 6pm, Wednesday 11 October

Referendum day – Saturday 14 October

Last day for the receipt of postal votes – Friday 27 October

See the below on where to vote in the Central West on Saturday, 14 October with all places open from 8am to 6pm.

Longreach

Dr Bruce Yeates Memorial Cottage, 69 Illfracombe Road, Longreach

Winton

Winton Shire Hall (Supper Room), 75 Vindex Street, Winton

Barcaldine

Barcaldine State School, 1 Gidyea Street, Barcaldine

Aramac

Aramac State School

69 Porter Street, Aramac

Blackall

Blackall Cultural Centre, Cnr Shamrock and Hawthorn Streets, Blackall

Tambo

Tambo State School, 20 Mitchell Street, Tambo

Alpha

Alpha State School, 11 Multon Street, Alpha

Quilpie

Quilpie State College, Cnr Boonkai and Chulungra Streets, Quilpie

Remote voting services were rolled out across Australia from Monday, 25 September. Here is a list of centres currently available:

Ilfracombe: Monday, 9 October from 9am to 12pm

Ilfracombe Recreational Centre, Torrs Road, Ilfracombe

Muttaburra: Friday, 6 October from 9am to 3pm

Muttaburra Memorial Hall, 15 Bruford Street, Muttaburra

The following are places you can vote before the referendum day.

Longreach: Monday, 9 to Thursday, 12 October from 8.30am to 5.30pm and Friday, 13 October from 8.30am to 6pm.

Dr Bruce Yeates Memorial Cottage, 69 Illfracombe Road, Longreach

Winton: Monday, 9 to Thursday, 12 October from 8.30am to 5.30pm and Friday, 13 October from 8.30am to 6pm.

Winton Shire Hall (Supper Room), 75 Vindex Street, Winton