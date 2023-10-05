Fly in and have a ball

By McKenzie Neal

The long-awaited and highly-anticipated Flyer’s Ball is set to overwhelm the Longreach community this weekend, with gates opening at 6pm for the 650 ticket holders.

This annual event has become a staple of the town’s social calendar, promising another unforgettable evening, after being sold a little less than a month out from proceedings.

The President of the Flyer’s Ball Committee Jess Batt expressed her gratitude for the relentless support that the event has received over the years, saying that Flyer’s Ball has made a significant impact on the Central West community.

“The community has been so supportive of us, and we cannot thank them enough,” Jess Batt said.

“With our ball last year, more than the half population was from away which made us so happy that we were able to put money back into the town.

“We support the Royal Flying Doctors Service and Longreach School of Distance Education.

This year marks the sixth instalment of the Flyer’s Ball, and patrons can once again look forward to raffles and auction items, with all proceeds dedicated to these pivotal causes.

“We started the ball in 2017 with myself and a few others after a tragedy in Longreach which the Royal Flying Doctors Service assisted with,” Jess Batt said.

“The funds are raised in multiple ways – we have donations from a lot of local businesses, and we complete raffles on the night as well as an auction of the items that we have been donated.”

Last year, the Flyer’s Ball Committee achieved a remarkable feat by raising over $60,000 for the Royal Flying Doctors Service, a testament to their commitment to supporting the community.

As the event approaches once more, they undoubtedly aspire to replicate this achievement and continue making a positive impact on the Central West region.

Organising an event of this magnitude requires extensive planning and dedication, which is something that Jess Batt and the rest of the Flyers Ball Committee know all too well.

“We rarely have a break, with perhaps three months off during the year – there’s a tremendous amount of planning that goes into making this ball a reality.”

Courtesy buses will be in operation from 10:30pm until late, with the nine drop-off locations being the railway station, Saltbush Retreat, Mitchell Grass Retreat, Albert Park Motor Inn, Jumbuck Motel, Longreach Tourist Park, Longreach Motor Inn and the Commercial Hotel.

The Flyer’s Ball is not just a symbol of community unity, but a platform where Longreach residents and visitors come together to support critical causes, while also enjoying a night that is layered with elegance and celebration.