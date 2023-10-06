Deliberate damage to First Nations sacred site sparks…Call for answers

by Khrysti Balanay

Damage to a sacred well near Windorah has been identified as deliberate, with Longreach detectives calling the public for assistance.

The well, located at a First Nations sacred site, about 90 kilometres west of Windorah on Diamantina Development Road, is alleged to have been filled with concrete between 1 and 22 September.

Mithaka Aboriginal Corporation’s ranger coordinator Trudy Gorringe, looks after the cultural heritage and environment of Mithaka Country, which covers 55,000 square kilometres.

“On Friday, 23 September, we were coming back from another job in Betoota. Rangers had just started weed spraying and tidying up,” she said.

“We check on the well intermittently whether going out or coming back in on country.

“I probably just missed it, as it happened freshly.

“Fortunately, there had been blowing of silt to the cap rock, the depth of the well, so that has saved it a bit from too much contamination from the materials in the concrete.

“We removed approximately 25 kilograms of stones, concrete and contaminated soil.

“The girls went out again to clean them out and have a good look.”

Trudy said she hoped people would come forward if they had information about the damage to the well.

‘We are in potentially pensive political times, and that may trigger people to behave in this way,” she said.

“I’ve spoken to our cultural advisors, who are essentially our Elders for Mithaka, and they feel it’s [the sacred well] lost its essence or purpose of what it was there for in the first place.

“I am pretty disappointed, but we will keep looking after it.

“I would encourage anybody to come forward if there are similar incidences occurring in their area.”

The site surrounding the sacred well is also home to a frog breeding habitat during the wet season.

“They’re not endangered, but they are uncommon on the rangelands, so it was always great to be able to show people those,” Trudy said.

“It’s the cultural heritage impacts, potential racial impacts and then also the environmental impacts.”

Witnesses are urged to come forward by the Longreach Criminal Investigation Branch.

Investigations are ongoing.