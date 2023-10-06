Longreach Scouts historical achievement

by Khrysti Balanay

It was a proud moment for the Longreach Scouts as they celebrated 110 years, the achievements of its members and the unveiling of their new Avenue of Honour.

The Longreach Scout Group was formed in 1913, six years after Scouts was founded in the United Kingdom by Lord Baden Powell in 1907.

Three Longreach Scout members, Monique Richards, Olivia Palmer and Jack Worland, were presented with the Queen’s Scout Awards by Chief Commissioner Scouts Australia Phil Harrison.

Longreach Scout Group Leader John Palmer OAM said it would be the last Queen’s Scout Awards presented with future awards being King’s Scout.

Mr Palmer said another night highlight was opening the Avenue of Honour with Kerry Danes OAM.

“I’ve nicknamed it the Sue Museum because, between her and her younger sister, they have driven it from concept to reality,” he said.

“We’ve already had a few people ring us to talk about the concept and where their family member’s stories could be put in.

“We think that’s very special and bringing in another dimension for scouting in Longreach, even though it’s been with us all this time.”

Mr Palmer said he was also proud about how the scouts, cubs and leaders were presented with a special mention by Mr Harrison.

“He visits a lot of scout groups, and he said, ‘you don’t see that anywhere else’ and that we were perfect,” Mr Palmer said.

“They’re always dressed like that because they have pride in their uniform, and it was nice to hear that from the top.”

Included in the program was a speech by Mrs Danes, where she shared the historical milestones of the Longreach Scout Group and the stories of members who have since served in the Australian Military.

Here is a quick snapshot of milestones shared by Mrs Danes since 1976:

– Attended 14 Australian Jamborees and seven World Jamborees, having had the largest contingent per capita in Australia attend these jamborees. Attended the 100 Years of World Scouting Jamboree held in England in 2007.

– Conducted the Cenotaph for over 60 years for ANZAC Day/Remembrance Day/Vietnam Vets Day and other commemorative ceremonies in Longreach and other Central West townships.

– Performed the Guard of Honour on two auspicious occasions when Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II visited Longreach in 1970 and for the opening of the Australia Stockman’s Hall of Fame in 1988.

– Conducted the Australia Day Celebration ‘Flag Raising’ and organised the barbecue.

– Organised and participated in numerous community events, including the Raft Races on the Thomson River for seven years and the Christmas Street Mardi Gras for over 10 years.

