Gardening grand champion

by Khrysti Balanay

Keen gardener Matt Neuendorf has been awarded for his labour at Longreach Regional Council’s ‘My Garden’ competition.

The local builder took home the titles of Grand Champion and Best Flower Garden, which was announced on Monday, 11 September.

“It’s been a process. We’ve been in this house for seven years, so we’ve been working on the garden since we’ve been here, and a fair bit of work has gone into it,” Matt said.

“My wife and I both enjoy gardening, and the kids love coming out while we’re doing it.

“It’s not a hard thing when you enjoy it.

“The roses out the front are my wife and I’s favourite plants.

“They look lovely and smell good.”

Walking at the front of the house, you are greeted by a row of roses along the fence line, with the oasis continuing to the backyard.

Along with abundant flower and plant varieties, the Neuendorf garden also includes a vegetable garden incorporating edible plants such as capsicum, cabbage and broccoli.

Matt said the best advice for budding green thumbs was regular watering and fertilising.

“With a fair mixture of different fertilisers to try and feed the different plants you have in your garden,” he said.

Already looking forward to next year, Matt hopes to re-enter the ‘My Garden’ competition with more locals expected to show off their creations.