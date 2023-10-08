Jessamine Jazz

by Winton Correspondent, Jeff Close

The Jessamine Place – Ageing in the Outback team in Winton took the opportunity afforded by the return of so many ex-Wintonites to the Outback Festival to drum up support for the building project on the go. With the theme ‘keeping families in the outback’, team members visited the Pioneer’s morning tea, entered in a float in the procession and fully supported the Charity Sunset Dinner, where the Outback Festival Committee had chosen Jessamine place as a co-recipient of funds raised along with the RFDS.

But it was not just the former Winton residents that showed support.

Many visitors donated to this worthy cause, where nearly $200,000 has already been raised locally.