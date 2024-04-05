News Good to be back as mayor 05/04/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Cr Nikki Gay, Cr Tracy Hatch, Cr Andrew Watts, Mayor Tony Rayner, Cr Leonie Nunn, Cr Tony Emslie and Cr Dale Bignell officially took their declaration of office for Longreach Regional Council on Thursday, 28 March. FROM MY DESK with Longreach Mayor Tony Rayner It’s great to back with you again following the caretaker period, and I am honoured to return as your mayor. […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password