News Vale Bruce Ellen 05/04/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Today News Group director Bruce Ellen (second left) on the occasion of receiving life membership of Country Press Australia in 2022, with former CPA president Andrew Manuel, left, and, right fellow CPA life member Paul Thomas and CPA president Andrew Schreyer. Mr Ellen died last week at the age of 65. Picture: DAVID WARD, WARRACKNABEAL HERALD Today News Group director Bruce Ellen died at the age of 65 on Wednesday, 27 March. Mr Ellen, a former […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password