Boil water alert lifted

Cherbourg's water treatment facility has received upgrades over recent years - but in the wake of a nine-month long chlorination issue, council is now calling for a full rebuild of the ageing plant. (Julian Lehnert: 284638)
by Julian Lehnert/South Burnett Today

A nine month-long boil water alert in Cherbourg has at last been lifted, with residents and visitors being able to […]

