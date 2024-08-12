Soybean industry welcomes new breeding program

By Angela Norval/Bundaberg Today

Soybeans are one of the world’s most traded oilseeds, providing a valuable protein and oil source for the human and animal industries.

Australian soybeans provide domestic and export supply for the edible and animal stockfeed markets but Australia remains a net importer of soybean products.

However, a peak industry body believes Australia is on the path to growing the Australian soybean industry thanks to a renewed commitment to specialised breeding of the important legume crop.

Soy Australia welcomes the recent announcement by the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) of continued investment in the soybean industry through the appointment of Adelaide University as the breeding partner for the National Soybean Breeding Program.

This follows on from the previous breeding program, a partnership with GRDC, CSIRO and NSW DPI, which delivered a number of commercialised varieties that have provided both agronomic and grain quality gains to the domestic and export markets.

According to Soy Australia’s chairman, Paul Fleming, soybean breeding is vital to the growth and development of Australia’s soybean industry and he is delighted that GRDC is investing in the industry’s future.

“This renewed commitment to specialised breeding of this important legume crop is a critical component to the industry’s plan to grow the area and volume of soybeans in Australia,” said Mr Fleming.

“Australian grown soybeans are sought after in Australia and overseas due to being non-genetically modified, high in protein and high quality,” said Mr Fleming.

“It’s vitally important for the future of the industry that we have access to varieties bred specifically for our tough Aussie climate” he said.

“Soy Australia looks forward to working closely with the new breeding partner to ensure high yielding, high protein and well adapted varieties are being bred in Australia,” said Mr Fleming.

Soy Australia industry development officer, Judy Plath said soybeans had played an important role in the sugarcane rotation in coastal Queensland for over 20 years.

“In the last 20 years soybeans growers in the coastal Queensland growing regions have grown a range of different soybean varieties but ultimately growers are chasing a variety which delivers on both yield and quality,” said Mrs Plath.

“Soybeans are a fantastic legume break crop in coastal farming systems and it’s a real bonus that growers can earn a few dollars from their fallow paddocks as well.

“If the new breeding program can deliver high yielding soybean varieties that are well suited to Aussie growing conditions and also produce high protein grain then it’s a win win for growers and the end user.

“Ultimately the Australian soybean industry is focused on supplying high quality, high protein soybeans to Australian customers who make tofu, soy milk or baked goods because that’s where the premium lies for the grower.

“Growers in the Bundaberg, Childers and Maryborough regions have grown a range of different soybean varieties in the last 20 years so we’re keen to see the new breeding program deliver varieties that are well suited to our tough Aussie climate and offer the end customer good quality grain to meet their needs.”