News On This Day: Collect Rocks Day! 16/09/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Nick Jonas is a pop performer who started the commercially successful band The Jonas Brothers and later founded Nick Jonas and The Administration. He plays the character Boone on the FOX horror/comedy series Scream Queens. (AAP) Collect Rocks Day is on September 16 and we are already getting our tools ready to start digging and collecting. […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password