Whole lotto luck

Yeppoon Central Lotto and News owner Lisa White and syndicate 'setter upperer' Amanda Adamson celebrate after the store sold a $2.5 million Division One entry in Saturday night's Gold Lotto draw. (Gregor Mactaggart)
CQ Today

Yeppoon Central Lotto and News owner Lisa White is over the moon with her newsagency landing another division one lotto […]

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.