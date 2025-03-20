News Does your initiative need some fertiliser? 20/03/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail GroWQ were a recipient of last year’s Elders Community Giving Project, receiving funds that allowed them to deliver first aid training tailored to the unique challenges of rural and remote areas, across eight locations in Western Queensland. (GroWQ) Elders has opened applications for grants of up to $20k for grassroots initiatives that will promote sustainable, focused, and long-term […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password