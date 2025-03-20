News Seeing double on Multiple Birth Awareness Week 20/03/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Cassie Turner and Dr Sujata Pradhan were thrilled to catch up with twins Tielle and Bethalia, Kayce and Valek, and their parents Rahnee and Mahalia, and Tamara and Greg, to celebrate Multiple Birth Awareness Week. (Supplied) It was doubly twice as nice at Rockhampton Hospital this week as midwife Cassie Turner and obstetrician Dr Sujata Pradhan […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password