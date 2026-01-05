News From boilermaker to boat driver: Gladstone man wins $8.8 million in Keno 05/01/2026 FacebookTwitterEmail A Gladstone boilermaker has hooked the second-biggest Keno catch in history, a staggering $8.8 million windfall, and is reeling in a life of fishing bliss. (Supplied) A Gladstone boilermaker has hooked the second-biggest Keno catch in history, a staggering $8.8 million windfall, and is reeling in […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password * Remember Me Forgot Password