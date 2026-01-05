News Funding announced for Winton flood levee 05/01/2026 FacebookTwitterEmail $226,359 in funding will enable council to carry out a feasibility study into flood mitigation measures for the Winton pump station, including developing a concept design of a flood levee to safeguard water infrastructure. (Experience Winton) More than $200,000 in state and federal funding has been approved for Winton Shire Council to investigate flood mitigation infrastructure […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password * Remember Me Forgot Password