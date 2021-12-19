Shooting comp blasts off

By Michael R Williams

In the name of promoting handicap shooting in the Central West Region, the DNJ Contracting along with the Ilfracombe Clay Target Club are holding a competition.

The first rounds are being held in Ilfracombe and Barcaldine and the final rounds will be held in Tambo.

Ilfracombe Clay Target Club president John Back said the event had been pretty good for numbers.

“We don’t expect a lot of people to come out here with the heat,” he said.

“And, a lot of people have travelled quite a long way.”

There is usually only one handicap event at each shoot, this event gave westerners a chance to sharpen up their skills in that mode.

Queensland Clay Target Association president Dave Back said it was an initiative to connect the central west clubs.

“As you can see today, we got some pretty good support from Tambo and Barcaldine,” he said.

“It’s why we shoot more than anything – yes people like to be competitive, and we like to be competitive.

“But, at the end of the day, it’s just a really great group of people, and it’s more of a social interaction.”

Mr Back said for those who would like to join, the club would love to have more enthusiastic members.

“Like Jacques, just in the last six months or so, he said he’d like to come and have a go,” he said.

“It’s that sort of thing we really encourage.

“For new shooters, there’s a school running in Tambo in January, which will come with the last of these Handicap events – for anyone and everyone.”