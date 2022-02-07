CQ splash and bash

Michael R Williams

Swimmers from across many parts of Central Queensland gathered in Barcaldine for the Outback Oasis Swimming Carnival.

Barcaldine Amateur Swimming Club President Brooke Miller said this was an event where swimmers from Charleville, Springsure, Rockhampton, Yeppoon, and even one from Brisbane.

“We have lots of different events starting from the six-and-unders doing 15 metres to doing 50 metres and 100,” she said.

“It’s a pretty big carnival for the Central West; we got over 100 competitors this year.

“That is down from last year due to the Covid restrictions – a lot of people from what I hear, either had Covid or were concerned about travel.”

Ms Miller said the swimming club made sure to notify attendees about social distancing and other protocols.

Both Longreach and Barcaldine swimmers performed well at the swimming carnival.

“We had Ava Arnaboldi, once again, she got her 12 years age champion and one four or five events,” Ms Miller said.

“She entered into the 12-and-over competition, which was the older girls 14, 15, 16-year-old, and she came fourth in that.

“She did really well.”

Ms Miller also pointed out Gracie Miller who entered into the under 12s skins and Edward Sibley-Walsh who broke two club records.

“I’m happy after winning the race,” Mr Sibley-Walsh said.

“I really enjoy swimming and going fast.”

In Barcaldine, there were 30 competitors which was a little lower than in previous years.

“Another thing that may have affected turn out was the fact that school hasn’t gone back,” Ms Miller said.

“Usually after everyone at school goes back, everyone is around and raring to go.”

Caribae, a Rockhampton Swimming Club, won the overall trophy on the day.