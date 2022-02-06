Tigers recognised for sporting achievements

Michael R Williams

The winners of the Central West Rugby League Competition, the Longreach/ Ilfracombe Tigers were recognised as the Longreach Team Sporting Achievement at the Australia Day Award Ceremony this year.

Coach of the Longreach/ Ilfracombe Tigers Gavin Groves said while the team’s on-field success was a part of what garnered their award, it was important to note the community involvement with the club.

“We had a lot of promotion, lucky draw prizes – we wanted the community involved as much as possible,” he said.

“We’re building form the ground up – and there are some ideas we want to put in place this year.

“But over this year, it was about trying to make appearances like the Anzac Day marches and getting out whenever we can.”

Mr Groves said the Tigers would like to continue to be involved in the community.

“If there is someone who thinks the Tigers can assist them in any way, we’re more than willing to help out,” he said.

Mr Groves said last year’s win came from the merging of the two sides and a number of newcomers who came to town that year.

“I just think our committee, which included Nadia Hoad, were strong – which made things easier for the footballers,” he said.

“I think the drive from our committee and the vision to bring it all together helped us on the field as players.”

This year the Tigers look to improve the community feel around home games.

“Every home game, you’ll see us, there’ll be raffles, lucky door prizes, a lady’s day at the end of the year.

“We’ll also be opening up a special area for sponsors.”