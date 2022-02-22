New generation of organisers

Jenny Bambling

On 12 February Ballyneety Rodeo Club held its AGM and General Meeting.

It was a momentous event as the Club’s President Mr. John Williams declined nomination for the 2022 year.

Mr Williams had been Ballyneety Rodeo Club’s President for the past 55 years.

John was a respected President, always ready to consider everyone’s ideas and agree with the majority.

After more than 55 years in the Club, John had many stories and remembers cowboys, bulls, and buckjumpers from years gone by.

He has been the backbone of the club and will be missed.

We would also like to thank our outgoing Treasurer, Christine Parker after 20 years in the position.

Long-time member and Secretary of the club Jenny Bambling also stood down.

A new Executive was elected on the day, Ballyneety Rodeo Club members elected Robbie Hay- President, BJ Woods-Vice President,

Allana Parker-Secretary, and Kirby Phillips-Treasure.

We wish the next generation of our elected executives all the best.

After a very successful 2021 Rodeo the Club is donating funds back to the local community.

Aramac State School P&C Assoc. is to receive $5000, the R.F.D.S. $4000, and the Desert Recreation Club $5000.

We wish to thank our major sponsors, Barcaldine Regional Council, Ergon Energy, Lachlan Millar MP, nu-tank , Nutrien Blackall, Whel Drilling, and DSD Performance Horses.

We also wish to thank every business in the West that made a donation to the Club, they were all very much appreciated.