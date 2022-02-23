Jundah locals recognised

Michael R Williams

Barcoo locals from far and wide gathered in Jundah for a belated Australia Day award ceremony.

The ceremony in Jundah was postponed by the Sports Committee from the original day due road blockages cause by recent rain events

Barcoo Shire Council Mayor Sally O’Neil said the event was held in the evening due to the heat.

“There was a free meal put on and soft drink,” Ms O’Neil said.

“There was free entertainment for the kids and then mixed netball.

“Then we did the awards.”

Ms O’Neil highlighted Volunteer of the Year Maree Pitman and Citizen of the Year Dan Pitman.

“When I was speaking, I recognised that we have lots of volunteers,” Ms O’Neil said.

“Every event we have, it involves a lot of volunteers – which is the same in every town.

“It’s [volunteer of the year] a very difficult decision to make.”

Ms O’Neil highlighted Ms Pitman’s efforts at the Spring Fling racing carnival.

“It was all about the hard work that went into that,” she said.

Ms O’Neil also mentioned Ms Pitman’s husband Dan Pitman who was acknowledged as Citizen of the Year.

“If there’s an event on, he’s at it,” Ms O’Neil said.

“Whenever we have an event on – he’s at it.

“He’s very enthusiastic.”

Team Community event went to the Jundah Bronco Branding and Team Penning for their event which brought together a Stockman’s Challenge and Gymkhana.