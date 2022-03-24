Cricket GF dedicated to good cause

Michael R Williams

Over $3000, and still counting, was raised at the Longreach Cricket Grand Final for Luke Miller after Mr Miller had an unfortunate accident late last year.

Many local small businesses chipped in with sponsorships from Jed and Erin Marks at Savage’s Butchery, Chloe Matyr at Merino Bakery, and Jim Marshall at Marshall Mobile Welding.

When it came to the game, strangely, after a strong season, the Birdcage Cricket team were actually coming in as favourites against the historical juggernauts, the Wellshot Wellies.

But after craftsman-like bowling from the Wellies before the changeover – the game already looked to be in the bag for the incumbents.

Wellshot player Cameron Nunn said it was a strong win for the Wellshot.

“We had started the season off well, and then we lost a few games, which is going to happen,” he said.

“We definitely lifted for the final.”

A number of golden ducks were given at the beginning of the Wellshot’s bowling including one opening the game on Birdcage star batsman Ash Boyd.

“Getting him to first and then in the next over we got another of their better batsman,” Mr Nunn said.

“We turned up, and we were pretty fired up – we wanted to win.”

After the change over, the Wellshot took batting “easy”, knowing it would be tough for their opponents to keep their score down.

Mr Nunn said he was impressed with the lifting of the whole side.

Birdcage Captain James Walker said he was proud of his team for showing their improvement this year.

“We hadn’t won a game for two years, and now to turn up at the grand final,” he said.

“We were actually the favourites tonight – that was a huge win in and of itself.

“To think we had gone from zero to favourites was amazing.

“But credit goes to the Wellshot – they have a lot of depth.”

Mr Walker said it was an unfortunate start and put down the poor bowling to nerves.

“I think we put on a huge spectacle for the Miller family,” he said.

“When we dug in we did rather well, but they were just strong coming in.

“We’ve got junior, Cody Hunt and he took a screaming catch tonight.”

Mr Walker said he’d like to see a new Stonehenge team for next year.